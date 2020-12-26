Taliban must participate, not overrun the country: Afghan vice-president

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Vice-President Amrullah Saleh has urged the militant Taliban to stop its violent acts against the country’s leadership and institutions and participate in government instead. Saleh was speaking at the second meeting of the leadership assembly of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council on Saturday.

Saleh added that Afghanistan is a complicated country, where the dominance of one group was impossible and would only lead to its isolation. The Taliban has always said that the ongoing government in Afghanistan was not Islamic, vowed to establish what the militants call a “pure Islamic government.”

Saleh added that the Taliban cannot win the ongoing war by killing tribal leaders, journalists or members of Afghan civil society, as this would further complicate the ongoing conflicts. The country has seen ongoing violence. Last week alone, a journalist, four health workers, the head of an election monitoring organisation and his driver, and a women’s rights activist and her brother were assassinated in separate Taliban attacks.

Meanwhile, prominent warlord Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum said in a statement that the Afghan negotiating team should tell the Taliban team in Doha to accept a democratic government and test its popularity among the people by nominating their candidates for government positions. A former vice-president, Younus Qanoni, criticised the government for its failure to ensure security and argued that something needed to be done about the high level of violence.

TWO COPS KILLED

IN BLASTS

Two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate “sticky bombs” exploded in Kabul on Saturday, the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pick-up truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters. A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police pick-up truck in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said. He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties. In recent months, Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has expressed “great concern” over video footages released in which Taliban leaders are apparently meeting their wounded fighters and their training camps in cities in Pakistan. “The overt presence and activities of Afghan insurgent elements and their leaders in Pakistani territory clearly violate Afghanistan’s national sovereignty’’, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said. — dpa/AFP

