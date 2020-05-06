Talabat reaffirms safety measures during Covid-19

Muscat: Talabat, Oman’s leading food delivery platform, on Wednesday said they have taken strict measures to ensure the safety of the residents and citizens of the Sultanate of Oman.

These initiatives have been developed to ensure the safety of our customers, riders and restaurant partners, the company said.

These steps include location-based free delivery, to make sure that people are staying safely at home, as well as contactless delivery, which Talabat has implemented since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, for anyone placing and paying for orders online.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director Talabat Oman, believes that these safety measures underpin Talabat’s commitment to the safety of customers, riders and restaurant partners.

“At Talabat, safety is our top priority, which is why we have taken these important measures, while continuing to align with Ministry of Health guidelines, to protect our ecosystem. At the same time, ensuring business continuity for our restaurant partners business is important too. By leveraging our technology, we’re encouraging our customers to order from nearby restaurant partners who have seen dine-in rates dry up,” Rahal said.

How does Location-based free delivery work?

Using Talabat’s in-app location-based technology, customers are able to choose free delivery from a multitude of different restaurants and cuisines nearby. This facilitates customers ordering from nearby restaurants, supporting their local communities during these challenging times.

How does contactless delivery work?

When the rider arrives, the rider will ring the doorbell or contact the customer, place the order by the customer’s front door on top of the delivery bag, and move a safe distance. The rider will then wait for the customer to pick up the food, before departing for their next delivery.