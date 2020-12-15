Taking vaccine reduces burden on healthcare system

As a prelude to the regulatory approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, the Sultanate has started preparing the ground for the rollout with the launch of an awareness drive with the aim of disseminating scientific insights and allaying fears among both citizens and residents in the country.

Now expectations are high that we may soon turn the corner on the pandemic and end the deadlock resulting from the pandemic and begin the Year 2021 with new hopes.

But even as the Sultanate is set to receive the vaccine before the end of this year, the cautionary message from Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, is that the pandemic is still lurking with the same strength and power of propagation. This means, along with the vaccination, we should be more cautious about the measures that need to be taken to keep the pathogen from being spread further.

Even after the wide availability of the vaccines to every individual in the society, it is likely that the coronavirus will circulate for years to come, and so it is prudent to plan on this basis. Also there is no clarity whether the vaccines will reduce the severity of disease or will still allow transmission, leading to doubts over the protection of unvaccinated people.

Generally, vaccines are effective in limiting the spread of infections by providing immunity. When individuals are immune to a disease, they are unable to be infected by it, which means they will not be able to pass it on to others either.

Reports indicate that every year the World Health Organization tracks approximately 200 epidemic events globally. Many of these are illnesses that are controlled by the country or the region of origin by itself. But, due to the increasingly interconnected characteristics of the world, some infectious microbes pose a threat to the world as the current pandemic. When diseases spread, the costs to control them become heavy, both in terms of human life and economic impact.

Now that we are on the verge of receiving the vaccine, there will be limited supplies initially, we may have to wait patiently for our turn.

In the Sultanate, the authorities are open, honest and scientific in their actions and public communications as Dr Ahmed says, “No law compels anyone to take any vaccine, except childhood immunisations.”

According to him, whether or not to take the vaccine depends on the decision of the individual. “We rely on the awareness of society in this matter. Once the vaccine is received in the Sultanate, it will be given first to eligible segments, free of charge.”

But one thing is sure that getting vaccinated is more important now than ever. Widespread vaccination helps protect communities from outbreaks. Not only that any vaccination is beneficial to individuals to reduce their risk of hospitalisation and death, it is also beneficial for the healthcare system.

It is even possible for diseases to become completely eliminated like what we have done in the past with several epidemics. Vaccination is the best way to protect us from severe illness and has the added benefit of decreasing spread to others!

SAMUEL KUTTY

