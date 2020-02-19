Taking Muscat residents on a tour of the world’s finest cuisines

Starting February 21, guests can embark on a culinary journey through JW Marriott’s Kitchen7 live cooking stations inspired by a famous sailor who discovered dishes from many lands.

Diners can choose from fresh Omani Seafood, Asian woks, Middle Eastern grills, European bread and Indian tandoors, amongst many other carefully-selected dishes and complemented by crafted blends created by the resident mixologist all available at their Friday brunch.

The only five-star hotel in Muscat’s new Madinat al Irfan district, guests can indulge in nourishing experiences to revitalise the mind, body and spirit. Panoramic views of the hotel’s natural surroundings create an environment of peace and tranquillity, allowing diners to reconnect and experience meaningful moments.

General Manager, Giuseppe Ressa, said, “Brunch at the JW Marriott Muscat is more than just a meal. Our ‘mindful and present’ mantra, which embodies the philosophy the brand has become known for around the world is reflected in every offering with details that make all the difference.” He added, “We have created a tailored culinary experience that feeds the body, nourishes the soul, and, ultimately, brings people together. Our mouth-watering menus and the bright and open-plan environment allow guests an opportunity to watch our Chefs at work, try a wide variety of innovative dishes which will satisfy every craving, and spend quality time together.”

Available from 1.30 pm until 4.30 pm, JW Brunch offers a personalised experience for the whole family with children and able to enjoy their very own nourishing brunch corner with live entertainment and fun-filled activities. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 can dine for half price, and those under the age of six are welcomed free of charge. To make a reservation or for more information about the gastronomic experiences, their Culinary Team can be contacted on +968 2492 0000 or by email at atyourservice.jwmarriottmuscat@marriott.com

