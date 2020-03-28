Taking steps to stabilise vegetable prices, supply: Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) said it is closely monitoring the functions of wholesale markets, especially the Central Vegetable and Fruits Market in Mawelah in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

A senior official from the ministry said that onions have been imported from several countries such as Yemen, India, the Netherlands and also in a small amount from Spain.

He added, “Most agricultural products are available in the market and shipments would be coming to the Sultanate during the next week, which will help maintain stability with regards to supply and prices”.

He said, “During this period, the markets witnessed a slight rise in some prices of products – Turkish and Egyptian lemons rose by about 100 bz, the price of potatoes increased by 20 bz. The price of onions reached 500 bz per kilo due to the increased demand for it as shoppers purchasing in large quantities, but there has been a shipment of 26 consignments (1,200 tonnes) from India and Yemen.”

He said that all local fruits and vegetables are available and at reasonable prices, and the availability of imported products often depends on the situation in the country of origin such as curfews, closure of land, air and maritime borders, and difficulty in finding shipping and transportation lines from the exporting country.

MOAF is in constant coordination with the relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Customs at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and merchants through the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Oman Agricultural Society and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection and the Municipality of Muscat, to ensure the provision of products during the coming period.

The ministry called on the visitors and wholesalers to the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits to adhere to the preventive instructions at the individual and collective levels following the decisions of the Supreme Committee.