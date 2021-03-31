Take vaccine, for you for all: WHO

Fear surrounding vaccination is totally unfounded and one should take vaccine for his own safety, his family’s and safety of society, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking to the Observer, Jean Jabbour (pictured), the WHO Representative to the Sultanate of Oman, said, “Contrary to what many of us believed, taking the vaccine is harmless and there’s no evidence to prove otherwise. Every single citizen, as well as resident in the country, should be a part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign,” the WHO Representative said.

“It’s better to be inoculated than exposing oneself to the dangers of the virus and I would suggest all to come forward and support this national initiative,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said plans were afoot to exempt those who received both doses of the vaccine from institutional quarantine and attract more to vaccination.

Oman has categorically stated that there was no casualty reported, and there were reports of normal side effects after taking the vaccine, and that vaccination is totally harmless.

After covering more than 85 percent of the target groups, the MoH is adding more target groups for the vaccination, and a new group of 60-year-old will be listed in the vaccination during the next week and the target groups for vaccination were distributed in several stages.

“In the first phase, a total of 5,285 people were vaccinated in the Sultanate as we continue to add more target groups,” a statement from the Ministry of Health noted.