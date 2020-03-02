Take off high heels and soccer

History was made over the weekend with the first ever international Girls’ Soccer tournament being played out in Muscat. Eight schools from seven nations convened on two regulation sized football pitches in Ghala to battle out thirty matches over three full days of eleven-a-side competitive soccer!

Girls aged thirteen to nineteen years old from international schools throughout Asia flew into the capital last Wednesday to compete in the knock-out competition in the SAISA League. The teams bore evocative mascots such as, the ‘Snow Leopards’ from the Lincoln School of Kathmandu, Nepal, ‘Knights’ from the Karachi American School and ‘Scorpions’ from the American Community School, Amman, Jordan — who went on to win 3rd place.

The South Asia International School Association was founded in 1972 with the aim of promoting and coordinating professional development activities, academic and cultural festivals, athletic tournaments, and other events deemed appropriate by the eleven member schools in the region.

The event kicked off last Thursday morning in the American International School’s Blue Gym, with an impressive parade of the eight teams, to the accompaniment of the Oman Fisherman’s Band (traditional pipe and drum group). Two TAISM Seniors and team captains, Centre mid-fielder and striker Muthla al Busaidy and Left mid-fielder and defence Manal al Asmi led the athletes in a recitation of the SAISA Oath. It stresses qualities of good sportsmanship, fairness and behaviours:

“…competing with joy in sport, and dignity in spirit…… celebrating opportunities to create friendships, display athletic skills and learn from our experiences; competing in the true spirit of sportsmanship, for the love of athletics and for the honour of our teams.”

Ms Kelly Lang, Athletics and Activities Director at TAISM explained that she was very excited about this meet, her third in Oman, as it was the first time that SAISA Girls Soccer had been hosted in Muscat, while Boys Soccer had featured twice before. Previously Girls’ Soccer tournaments had been held at the American School, Bombay, India (2017 and 2019). Their ‘Eagles’ brought Indian, English, Korean and American students to Oman this year, while the ‘Raptors’ from American International School Chennai, India sported some excellent players from Korea in their team. The Overseas School of Colombo hosted in 2018 – whose team ‘Gecko Athletics’ went on to gain 2nd place in this tournament.

The visitors stayed with host families from the community enjoying local hospitality while all meals were provided at school, including a barbeque dinner, games and social on Friday evening. Such a convention aims to develop sporting skills but also builds a community spirit among sister schools and friendship bonds which sometimes extend into college days.

Each team brought up to sixteen members — allowing for five subs — and two coaches, male and female. Coach Michael Levasseur was looking forward to his first SAISA event since coming to the Sultanate in August. Each school played a daunting two matches per day, morning and afternoon, at a reduced thirty minutes a side with a ten minute break at half-time, because of the age of the youngsters — and perhaps the increasing daytime temperatures in the capital! Manar al Asmi explained that last year’s meet was held in April, and the artificial pitch in Mumbai got so hot that their cleats melted on the rubber; here in Ghala the 100m pitches boast real turf.

Twelve professional referees were recruited from the Omani Referee Association. Four would officiate at each match; one main referee, two linesmen and one official. The Omani gentlemen said they had been helping in TAISM since 2013, felt at home now and enjoyed the challenge of working with students. They all concurred about the fine skills and technique of the female footballers.

Just in case of mishaps or slips, the trusty resident school nurse, Deb Evans was on hand throughout the weekend with potions and lotions to ease muscle strain and bandage the war wounded. However, there were no serious injuries reported throughout the tournament.

