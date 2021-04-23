Take caution, check surge

– More stringent steps likely in view of current Covid surge and forthcoming Eid holidays

– Fasting person doesn’t have to take extra precaution other than general preventive steps

– A fasting person should make sure he has hydrated after his fast is broken at Maghrib time

– Mask-up, sanitise hands very often, and keep social distance from one another

As part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Sultanate might need to take more stringent measures including total lockdown and ban on movement in view of the forthcoming Eid holidays.

“We are going through a very difficult and critical stage in the Sultanate. The measures may reach complete closure and a total ban on movement until the end of the blessed Eid al Fitr,” Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has said.

It was reported that the largest number of cases was reported during Ramadhan last year when people gathered at iftars and suhoor (the food prior to morning prayers) although there were strict controls on people movements.

The Sultanate is currently on a night lockdown mode which prohibits people movement as well as all commercial activities from 9pm till 4am as part of the preventive measures.

“People have an important responsibility of following the Covid-19 measures announced by the government from time to time,” a source at the Ministry of Health said.

“Masking up, sanitising hands very often, keeping social distance from one another are some of them and remember, safety is in one’s own hands,” the official added.

FASTING AND COVID-19

Fasting and the coronavirus are not related at all, and a fasting person doesn’t have to take extra precaution against the virus other than the general preventive steps.

“There is no need of any extra precautions to be taken while fasting other than the general preventive steps prescribed by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health,” said Dr Faryal, Director of Communicable Diseases Department.

“A fasting person should make sure he has hydrated after his fast is broken at Maghrib time and replenish for what all proteins or vitamins lost during the day.”

One should opt for foods like cucumber, pepper, tomato, watermelon, strawberry, apple, and spinach which contain a lot of water that help one stay hydrated. A salad with tomatoes, cucumber and pepper, and consumption of hydrating ingredients like watermelon or strawberry is also advised.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef