Take care while shopping

Muscat: To avoid coronavirus infection, shoppers must follow healthy practices. A health ministry statement said people must maintain safe distance as well as minimise cash for goods and services whether at shops or other establishments. Whenever possible, one should go for online shopping.

To prevent infection, never go for shopping during rush hours, wash or disinfect your hands before and after entering the shops, make sure the cart is disinfected and avoid touching unwanted items.

You can take your own shopping bags, which will avoid the counter staff touching the bag.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds when you return home and again after you put away your groceries. One must also wash face thoroughly after coming home from outside.

There is no evidence of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. However, you must wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution.

Before eating, rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water, including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten. Scrub firm produce with a clean produce brush. For canned goods, remember to clean lids before opening.

Raw fruits and vegetables must be washed under running water before you put them in storage or refrigerator.

To avoid the spread of infection through the footwear, it is better keep them outside the house and disinfect them by using the diluted chlorine or bleaching powder (add 10 to 15 ml of household bleach to a 1 litre of water).