Takara’s Salmon Tiradito

The best of Japanese kitchen

Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon increase cell membrane fluidity, helping inhibit inflammation. Omega-3 can also improve fat metabolism and reduce your body’s production of triglycerides (a type of fat). This meal is very suitable for the people who are beginner to try sashimi. In today’s recipe, Chef Rajesh is sharing one of the best way to prepare your salmon.

Takara is located inside the Intercontinental Hotel Muscat and is one of the country’s best Japanese restaurants offering some of the most delicious and authentic Japanese flavours to the Sultanate. The restaurant currently has different promotions from Hana Nights that allows ladies to spoil their appetite every Tuesdays to Unlimited Ala Carte Weekend Lunch.

INGREDIENTS:

Ponzu Sauce

60ml Kikkoman soy sauce

30ml Rice vinegar

20ml Lemon juice

100gm Salmon thin slice (10-12 slice)

1 Clove garlic (Fine chopped)

20ml Ponzu sauce (prepared)

20ml Sesame oil

20ml Olive oil

Garnish

5gm Spring onion or chives (finely chopped or julienne)

5gm Sesame seed

80gm Ginger (Fine julienne cut)

PREPARATION METHOD

Ponzu sauce preparation

Mix kikkoman soy sauce, rice vinegar and lemon juice in a bowl and keep in refrigerator. Ponzu sauce is ready.

Process of Salmon Tiradito

Slice salmon thinly. (2-3mm thick, 3cm width, 5cm long in size)

Arrange the sliced salmon in a plate.

Gently apply/rub chopped garlic on sliced salmon and pour 20ml of Ponzu sauce on salmon to well marinade. Keep the plate in the refrigerator until other things to get prepared.

Cut ginger in fine julienne.

In a pan add oil in medium heat and put ginger and fry until golden brown. Remove from the oil immediately once you see the ginger golden brown.

Take out the salmon plate from the freeze, keep aside.

Heat the pan in high flame and add sesame oil and olive oil until you see the smoke comes from the oil. Then pour the hot oil on top of the salmon.

Garnish with fried ginger, spring onion and sesame seed.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF Rajesh Thapa

Executive Chef

Head Chef

TAKARA Japanese Restaurant

Born in Nepal, Chef Rajesh Thapa, at a very young age has been inspired by the local chefs of Kathmandu. It is from these chefs that he first learned his culinary experience.

After years of mastering many of the Nepalese styles of cooking, he moved to Dubai in 2008 and begin venturing into multi-cuisine speciality and working with some of the best 5-star hotels in the country.

Working in different restaurants, he eventually gravitated towards Japanese culinary. He would spend the next 10 years working with Jumeirah Group where he pre-opened several of their world-renowned restaurants. As the head chef of Takara, he has dedicated his time into making sure that he prepares not only the freshest ingredients but the best that Japanese dishes have to offer.

One of his missions is to train other chefs to become better especially at the Japanese style and art of cooking and inspiring the next generations of Head Chefs.