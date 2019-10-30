Taiwanese varsity seeks ties with SQU

MUSCAT, OCT 30 – Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Cheng Shiu University (CSU), Taiwan, on Wednesday discussed the possibility of cooperation by means of exchange of students and faculty and collaborative research in areas of mutual interest such as engineering and education.

With a view to establishing academic and research partnership between the two institutions, a delegation from Cheng Shiu University, headed by Dr Jui-Chang Kung, President of the university, visited Sultan Qaboos University on Wednesday. The delegation was received by Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahad al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation, and other officials at SQU.

CSU, a private higher education institution located in the suburban setting of the large city of Kaohsiung Taiwan, is a coeducational higher education institution. The university offers courses and programmes leading to officially recognised higher education degrees such as bachelor degrees, master degrees in several areas of study.

The university consists of four colleges, namely Engineering, Management, Life and Creativity, and General Education. Three research centres, Electrical Technology Center, Engineering Research and Technology Centre, and Incubation Centre.

The Cheng Shiu delegation to SQU consisted of Dr Pai-Lu Wu, Vice President for Continuing Education, Bo-Wan Huang, Vice President for Research, and Hunag-Kuang Kung, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Related