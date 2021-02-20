Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s economy will grow at its fastest pace in seven years in 2021, the statistics office said, upgrading its economic outlook as a strong rebound in exports and demand for chips helps the island shake off the blow from the coronavirus crisis.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand 4.64 per cent this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Saturday, up from a forecast made in November for 3.83 per cent growth, which would also have been its fastest since 2014.

The revision came as the statistics office roughly doubled its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island’s technology products buoyed by a work-from-home boom during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross domestic product rose by a revised 5.09 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the strongest quarterly growth in a decade and up from a preliminary reading of 4.94 per cent, the agency added, as Taiwan’s economy performed better than many regional peers.

It also revised up GDP for last year to 3.11 per cent, from an initial 2.98 per cent, the first time Taiwan grew faster than its giant neighbour and largest trading partner China in a full-year since 1990. — AFP