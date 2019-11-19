Taiwan medical delegation seeks potential collaboration with Oman

MUSCAT, NOV 19 – Medical needs of Omani citizens came up for discussion at the recently concluded World Hospital Congress (WHC) in Muscat.

Speaking to Observer, Dr Wui-Chiang Lee, Director of Department of Medial Affairs and Planning, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taiwan, spoke about the increasing medical needs of Omani citizens.

“Some patients and their families select medical services abroad,” Dr Lee said, adding that they know Taiwan offers more options for them in medical services with reasonable and affordable expense and even better quality of care than their current options.

Dr Lee and his team were part of a delegation from Taiwan that attended the 43rd edition of the Congress, a key event of the International Hospital Federation (IHF).

The delegation mainly comrised doctors and senior hospital managers led by the Taiwan Hospital Association (THA).

The Taiwan External Development Trade Council (TAITRA) organised the visit of the Taiwanese health industry executives to the World Hospital Congress.

During the WHC, the delegation presented high-quality medical services of Taiwan to all participants, including the health care providers from the Sultanate.

Dr Lee, a highly acclaimed gastroenterologist and quality expert, revealed how Taiwan known for its technology and innovation is reputed for its high-quality and smart health care and having one of the best health care systems in the world. The attendees from the Sultanate also realised that appropriate introduction of ICTs, including big data collection and analysis, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence, can make the health care delivery system more efficient.

As a result, the new system can fit more citizen’s expectations, he added.

Dr Lee is famed for his achievement in public health, hepatitis control, and hospital management, especially in the new technology application in medical services.

MEDICAL TOURISM HOTSPOT

His main research interest has been particularly in patient safety culture.

He also revealed how Taiwan is a top medical tourism hotspot with its potential collaborative opportunities between Oman and Taiwan.

This he said, chiefly relate to serving state-of-the-art medical services, consultation for efficient hospital management, providing specialty training programmes and also helping hospitals to introduce high-technology medical services.

A number of Taiwanese health care institutions and enterprises were represented in the delegation.

The list included the Taipei Veterans General Hospital, which created Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department.

In addition to clinical use, the digital images can be stored in image repositories and used to teach pathology students, or for medical research, including cancer research.

In 2018, about 400,000 patients came to Taiwan for medical services.

The Taiwanese delegation also presented their government’s widely adopted information communication technologies (ICTs) to enhance the efficiency of delivery system and to improve quality and safety of medical care.

Woody Wang, Director of the Taiwan Trade Centre (Dubai), a branch office of TAITRA, said the delegation took part in the Muscat expo under the theme, ‘Taiwan’s Smart Medical Care’ and ‘Smart Island Connecting to the Middle East’. The theme fully reflects Taiwan’s intention of sharing its two most advanced industries, namely technology and medical care, and its high-quality medical services with the Middle East. Taiwan is also well-known to have strong ICT industries.

Dr Lee says that beyond stronger primary care services and high-technology tertiary care services, the ‘Health Vision 2050’ aims to provide more specialty care to Omani people.

Every year many junior and senior medical personnel visit Taiwan for advanced specialty training. Upon request, medical personnel are welcome to more than 100 teaching hospitals in Taiwan, he added.

Dr Lee initiated the nationwide campaign of Smart Hospital when he served for Joint Commission of Taiwan and continuously engages in the introduction of

SMART HOSPITALS

Information Communication Technology to hospital administration, quality and safety improvement.

He has been invited by many international organisations (ISQua, BMJ, International Hospital Federation) to share the achievement and experiences of developing smart hospitals in Taiwan.

He launched a nationwide patient safety culture survey in 2007 and the questionnaire has been widely adopted by more than 100 hospitals over the past 10 years in Taiwan.

Dr Lee joined Johns Hopkins University and earned a PhD in 2005 in Health Service and Outcomes Research from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health, United States.

He has also authored more than 70 publications in peer-reviewed international journals with many national and international presentations.

LIJU CHERIAN