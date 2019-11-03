Taiwan health care team to participate in World Hospital Congress

MUSCAT, NOV 3 – The Taiwan External Development Trade Council (TAITRA) is organising a visit by a delegation of Taiwanese health industry executives to the 43rd World Hospital Congress, which takes place in Muscat during November 6 – 9, 2019. The Congress – a key event of the International Hospital Federation (IHF) – will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The delegation is taking part in the Muscat expo under the theme, ‘Taiwan’s Smart Medical Care – Smart Island Connecting to the Middle East’, said Woody Wang (email:woody@taitra.org.tw), Director of the Taiwan Trade Centre (Dubai), a branch office of TAITRA. The theme fully reflects Taiwan’s intention of sharing its two most advanced industries, namely technology and medical care, and its high-quality medical services with the Middle East, said TAITRA in a press statement.

A number of Taiwanese health care institutions and enterprises are represented on the delegation. The list includes the Taipei Veterans General Hospital, which has created Taiwan’s first fully digitalised pathology department. In addition to clinical use, the digital images will be stored in image repositories and used to teach pathology students, or used for medical research, including cancer research.

Also being showcased is ChangBung Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, the largest in Taiwan, built in 2006 and integrates the ideas of a hospital with a hotel based on the spirit of the Mayo Clinic. Combining the most advanced technologies and world-renowned experts, The Ircad training center established the hospital has been educating surgeons since 1994 in Strasbourg, France.

The delegation also features the Changhua Christian Hospital (CCH), which is recruiting Middle East partners for the future development and smart health care cooperation. The China Medical University Hospital will spotlight the development of a remote kidney disease care system to effectively improve the quality of care for kidney disease patients. E-Da Health Group will be presenting their skills in Reconstructive Microsurgery as well as obesity and diabetes Type 2.

Taiwanese start-up MedicalTek has developed the world’s first and only endoscopy visualisation system called MONOSTERO-3D with easy adjustable 3D effects. It allows hospitals to provide the 3D surgery with minimised cost.

