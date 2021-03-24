Tahwa Village: a witness of Omani people’s struggle through ages

The mountainous village of Tahwa is one of the ancient historical villages of Wilayat AlKamil Wa Al Wafi that has been a witness to many important historical events evident upon its numerous archaeological sites. Its Aflaj stems from the roots of the past and its vast farms and palm trees are fed by permanent flowing aflaj.

The village of Tahwa is about 30 kilometres from the centre of the wilayat, and it enjoys the presence of several villages and residential communities such as Wadi La, Isola, Gharara, Saih Malha, Saih Muqla and Taii.

Tahwa and the surrounding villages are agricultural areas. The majority of the citizens here are occupied with agriculture crafts and their day to day living revolve around agricultural concerns and developments. It is not surprising that it is famous for the presence of several large Aflaj that feeds the village and other villages, such as the Sulfur falaj, which is one of the most important and famous aflaj in the village which acquires its name due to the high percentage of sulfur in its waters. This falaj irrigates large areas of the village. This is in addition to the La Wadi falaj, which is considered one of the Dawoodi aflaj that increases in abundance with the fall of rain and Ain Khumra and others.

Tahwa is well-known for its cultivation of palm trees and various citrus fruits, as well as different varieties of mangoes.

Among the palm trees that are popular in the village are Al-Barni, Al Madluki, and al Bunaringa and many other varieties of palm trees that provide wealth to the people of the village every season.

Herding activity — one of the predominant activities in the village – is no less important than agriculture. The majority of residents of the village have a good number of livestock and since the village is located adjacent to the mountain, this made it easier to create a rich pastoral environment.

As for historical monuments, the village of Tahwa is considered one of the ancient historical villages and its importance stems from its location on the line of commercial caravans. It is the link between the commercial city of Sur and the cities located in the south and north of Al Sharqiya Governorate. Through surveys conducted by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism during the last period, it was obvious that this village was settled by humans in ancient civilizational stages, as the graves excavated in the village indicate human settlement since ancient times, and there are many defensive towers in the village such as Tahwa Tower, Wadi La Fort and many other historical monuments.