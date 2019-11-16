Sri Lankans vote for a new president today
Sri Lankans trickled into polling centres early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling toRead more
Sri Lankans trickled into polling centres early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling toRead more
UNWATUNA/GALLE, Sri Lanka: Pearl Divers, a diving school on one of Sri Lanka’s most popular southern beaches, shut shop for twoRead more
Sri Lanka’s $4.4 billion tourism industry is reeling from cancellations as travelers shun the sun and sand Indian Ocean islandRead more
Colombo: One week on from the deadliest terror attacks perpetrated in the country since the end of the civil war,Read more
The father and two brothers of the suspected mastermind of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings were killed when security forcesRead more
The bodies of 15 people, including six children, were discovered at the site of a fierce overnight gun battle onRead more
Authorities lifted a curfew in Sri Lanka on Monday, a day after a string of bombings at churches and luxuryRead more
Colombo: A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri LankaRead more
COLOMBO: Heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka have killed five people, prompting authorities to warn against landslides and floods inRead more
March 18 – Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said on Sunday he had lifted a nationwide state of emergency imposedRead more
Sri Lanka’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) will block social media networks such as Facebook, Viber and Whatsapp across the countryRead more
Colombo, March 6, 2018 (AFP) : Sri Lanka on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after riots targeting MuslimsRead more
COLOMBO, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Nineteen people including 12 military personnel were injured on Wednesday in an explosion on aRead more
MUSCAT: May 30 – The Sri Lankan community living in the Sultanate will extend its helping hand to those affectedRead more