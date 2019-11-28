Tactician who introduced Oman to total football

MUSCAT, NOV 28 – Former Oman coach Pim Verbeek effectively introduced the Dutch total football to the ‘Red Warriors’ after the team experimented with various styles and coaches. Verbeek took charge of the Oman national football team at a time when Oman were languishing nowhere near their past glory of winning Arabian Gulf Cup at home in 2009. The former coach of Australia and South Korea had finished his Oman job after fulfilling the objectives he and the Oman Football Association (OFA) had set for the national team.

By winning the second Arabian Gulf Cup title in 2018, Verbeek instilled a new belief among the football fans of the Sultanate.

Ahead of the Gulf Cup in Kuwait, a majority of the fans never considered Oman as competent for the title.

But working silently with determination, Verbeek proved the pundits wrong with his bunch of youngsters.

Led by a hard-working captain Ahmed Mubarak ‘Kanu’, Oman unveiled many young talents in the regional tournament to stun their high-profile opponents.

NEXT LEVEL

Having the tag of Gulf Cup winners, the Dutchman took special attention to lift Oman’s game in the continental showpiece in the UAE.

“Our 23-member squad consists of players who are capable of showing an impressive performance for the team. Anyone from the squad can make it to the final eleven,” Verbeek told Oman Daily Observer in Sharjah during the Asian Cup. His confidence was visible when substitutes Mohsin al Ghassani and Mohammed al Ghassani nearly threatened for an upset win against heavyweights Japan.

The tactician coach had a game plan against the top-class opponents at the AFC tournament.

RESPECT FROM RIVALS

The Oman team impressed one and all after their brilliant show at the Asian Cup.

Rival coaches from Japan and Uzbekistan praised the players for their gritty show against them.

Many journalists from Asia also appreciated the work of the veteran coach with the Red Warriors squad.

“Today Oman were fantastic. In the second half, Japan could not employ their game plan due to the continuous aggressive play by the Omani forwards. I wish all the luck for Oman in the next match,” a Japanese journalist told Observer after the narrow 1-0 win by Japan.

Japanese head coach Hajime Moriyasu also had admitted that the Oman performance made them unable to take upperhand in the match.

“We had a different plan for Oman. But Oman created attacking moves frequently and we had to settle in defence,” the Japanese coach said after the match.

At the Asian Cup, the rival team coaches revered Verbeek.

“Oman have a great coach in Verbeek. We have full respect for the team and its coach,” said Uzbekistan head coach Hector Cuper.

Verbeek left Oman when the team achieved a consistent position hard earned with years of preparation and guidance.

He finished his 20-year top-class coaching career with Oman and his nominee Erwin Koeman is the head coach of Oman at present.

CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

The coaching great, who passed away at 63, will be remembered for his crowning achievement when he guided the Sultanate team to its second Arabian Gulf Cup title in Kuwait in 2018.

Verbeek had signed a two-year contract with Oman from January 2017 to January 2019.

“I want to repeat what Claude Le Roy did in 2009, winning Gulf Cup again for Oman,” Verbeek had said during his unveiling ceremony in Oman.

He did exactly that when unsung Oman stunned the favourites to clinch the Gulf Cup in Kuwait. Oman beat UAE in penalties to claim the regional honour after goalkeeper Fayez al Rushaidi emerged as their hero.