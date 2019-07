Far from the sprawling financial hubs of London or Frankfurt, high-tech traders in the Danish university city of Aarhus are driving rapid change in European power markets, easing the shift to renewables with technology that also carries some risks.

The red-brick buildings, pavement cafes and streets full of cyclists in the coastal city on the Jutland peninsula belie the sophisticated computer-driven trade in electricity and gas across Europe taking place inside some 10 firms based here.

But the wind turbines filling fields nearby flag the origins of a future-focused business. Leading global wind turbine manufacturers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa have roots in Denmark, which now covers around 30 per cent of its energy needs with renewables.

The rapid diversification brought by renewables, coupled with growing competition and digitalisation in traditional European power and gas, has lowered margins, shortened contracts and brought an explosion of data for traders to consider.

Algorithms can examine live data about the output of wind turbines or solar panels, changeable weather patterns, demand and fuel price data much faster, more accurately and at a lower cost than a human trader. A Dane called Henrik Lind spotted an opportunity in Aarhus, where Vestas is based, and set up Danske Commodities in 2004. It and other firms established since — some by former Danske Commodities employees — now use algorithms and artificial intelligence to reap rewards from real-time fluctuations in supply and demand.

“A knowledge industry has been created here of power, gas, renewables, Big Data, artificial intelligence — a combination of the traditional markets and the Silicon Valley tech,” said Jesper Johanson, chief executive and co-founder of InCommodities, one of four Aarhus-based firms Reuters spoke to.

Energy companies and banks have their own trading desks experimenting with automation and utility companies are also dipping their toes into the business, but some say that with customers to satisfy, the stakes are much higher if they get it wrong.

In an ideal world, the technology helps energy producers to sell their output at the best price, utilities to keep their costs and supplies steady and bankers and brokers to make money with trades that smooth over sharp changes in supply or demand.

Balancing those interests and ensuring transparency and predictability is a challenge, however, and market experts

expect regulation to evolve as it has for financial markets as power trading develops.

Specialist firms are already growing fast as the shift away from fossil fuels introduces a raft of new variables. — Reuters

Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale