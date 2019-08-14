Tackling cyberbullying a tough act for parents

Bullying is no longer limited to classrooms or playgrounds. With the rise in the popularity of social media platforms, it happens even at homes, 24 hours a day! Many children face cyberbullying through offensive remarks and nasty messages. Children, even below the age of 10 can be seen browsing social media networks, even though they are meant for 13 year-olds and above.

“As our society which is too advanced technologically, cyberbullying is the latest category of bullying”, said a top official at Information Technology Authority (ITA). Youngsters are still being targeted on their mobile phones and laptops, making it difficult for teachers and parents to monitor.

“Children usually respond to cyber blackmail and bullying because they don’t know how to behave in such situations for fear of scandal or punishment from their parents”, said Aziza Sultan al Rashdi, Director of Professional Cybersecurity Services at ITA.

They try to hide the situation from their families and respond to threats to the extent that may lead them even to commit suicide because of psychological stress and depression.

It is often said that cyberbullying is not as harmful as physical bullying, but the fact that victims of cyberbullying can be harassed relentlessly causing dreadful emotional harm.

“So it is not something that can totally be overlooked. The issue needs to be addressed head on by both parents and teachers”, said the expert while explaining on ways to protect kids from the rising social menace. According to her, a child’s fear and lack of interaction with others are among the most prominent signs that the child is being blackmailed or bullied.

Dealing with the technology requires parents’ knowledge to raise awareness with their kids and advise them on the best way to use the technology, she said.

“A friendly dialogue between parents and their children about the benefits and damages of information and communication technologies will go a long way in bringing better use of technology”, she said.

In addition, parents should monitor and advise children not to use webcams or dating sites and not to share passwords with others or talk to strangers. “Everyone commits mistakes, but children and the young are more likely to fall prey to such situations because of their curiosity and love to discover. Therefore, we must understand them, and not rebuke them. Our actions may cause us the loss of our kids”, she said. While advising kids and teenagers to be careful when using chat programmes, she told them to seek permission from parents before doing so. They should not divulge any contact or private information to those who come online.

According to Aziza, the victim should never respond to the demands of the blackmailers or bullies, on the other hand, they should talk to adults who can be trusted like parents or siblings and never hide it.

The number of cybercrimes involving children has been increasing with the Sultanate reporting whooping 35 cases in the first six months of this year. Oman Computer Emergency Readiness Team at the Information Technology Authority said in a report that most cases were related to e-blackmailing, cyberbullying, fraud and revenge.

In 2018, the number of crimes stood at 22.

Related