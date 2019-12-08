Local 

T/S Rupel of Belgium wins Sultan Qaboos Award for Sailing

Oman Observer

BRUSSELS: The Ministry of Defence, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), celebrated the presentation of the 9th Sultan Qaboos Award for Sailing in Antwerp in the friendly Kingdom of Belgium, on Sunday. The award ceremony was held under the auspices of Najeem bin Sulaiman al Abri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Belgium and Permanent Representative to the European Union. His Majesty Sailing Trophy was claimed by Tall Ship T/S Rupel (Belgium) owned by Jan Vandenborne for his contribution to sailing sport. The award was presented at the conclusion of the World Sailing’s Annual Conference organised by Sail Training International (STI).

The award ceremony was attended by Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasmi, Senior Staff Officer at RNO and a number of RNO officers, the chairman and members of Sail Training International and sailing enthusiasts. The Sultan Qaboos Award for Sailing is overseen by the Ministry of Defence represented by the Royal Navy of Oman in collaboration with Sail Training International (STI). The award was first launched in 2011 in the Kingdom of Norway on the Royal order of His Majesty. — ONA

