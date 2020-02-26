System to detect COVID-19 cases working effectively: WHO

Muscat, Feb 26 – The systems in place to detect and respond to potential cases are working effectively,” said a top WHO official on Wednesday amid more cases of COVID-19 cases in the region. Dr Ahmad al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean, said, “So far, all countries in the region have been provided with lab reagents, personal protective equipment, surgical gowns and other supplies. The logistics hub in the UAE is also ensuring the delivery of similar supplies to other countries in all six WHO regions worldwide.”

“It will maintain transparency in handling information about COVID-19. It will continue to work closely with ministries of health and partners to enhance preparedness and response capacity. We also educate communities on how to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said. Meanwhile, the Omani Embassy in Italy has called on its citizens in Italy to stay away from crowded areas. This follows after Italy confirmed more than 200 infected cases of coronavirus, which also claimed four lives in the country. “Italy has announced the closure of 11 towns in northern part, after the increase in the number of people infected with Coronavirus to more than 200 cases. The embassy calls on Omani citizens to be careful and not enter crowded places.”