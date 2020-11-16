Main World 

Syria’s deputy PM Walid al-Moalem dies

Syria’s top Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem died on Monday, the report said.

Oman New Agency also announced the death of the Syrian deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid al-Moalem, at the age of 79.

 

 

