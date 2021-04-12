Syrian suspect on trial for October stabbing

A 21-year-old went on trial in the German city of Dresden on Monday, six months after a knife attack on two tourists that left one dead and the other seriously injured. According to prosecutors at the Dresden Higher Regional Court, the Syrian suspect is a fighter who had mistaken the men for a couple and wanted to punish them with death. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm after the men were stabbed with kitchen knives on the evening of October 4. According to the indictment, the young man had been planning an attack in Germany for years. — dpa