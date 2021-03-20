Syrian minister visits National Museum

MUSCAT: Dr Faisal al Miqdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria and his accompanying delegation, visited the National Museum on Saturday as part of his official visit to the Sultanate. The guest was received by Jamal bin Hassan al Musawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum. The minister viewed the Syrian archaeological collectibles and palmyra pieces that were conserved by the experts of the National Museum with 131 Syrian archaeological pieces restored after being affected during the Syrian crisis. Coordination with the State Hermitage Museum in Russia is under way to restore nine palmyra pieces. The minister and his delegation viewed the Maritime History gallery of the National Museum, the original manuscripts of “Kitāb al-fawāid fī ilm al-bahr wa-al-qawāid” (The Book of the Benefits of the Principles and Foundations of Seamanship), by the Omani navigator Ahmad bin Majid al Sa’adi currently on one-year loan from the Al Assad National Library in Syria. — ONA