Syrian minister visits landmarks

MUSCAT: Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, on Monday visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Natural History Museum, within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate. During his visit to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the Syrian guest and his accompanying delegation were briefed on various Omani and Islamic architectural designs of the mosque. The guest also toured facilities of the mosque, such as the Institute of Islamic Sciences, the library and lectures hall. During their visit to the Natural History Museum, the Syrian Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation were briefed on different halls and rare relics in the museum. Dr Faisal Mekdad and his delegation left Oman later in the day ending several-day visit to Oman. He was seen off by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, and officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA