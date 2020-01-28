Syrian forces take key town in Idlib

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces took control of a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday in a significant advance for President Bashar al Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the country’s northwest, a war monitor and state media said.

Assad’s campaign to regain Idlib province, the last rebel bastion in a nearly nine-year-long civil war, has sparked a new exodus of thousands of civilians towards the border of Turkey.

Syrian state broadcaster Al Ikhbariya said government forces entered Maarat Al Numan, 33 km south of Idlib city, on Tuesday and were combing its districts while advancing further into the town. The state news agency SANA said later the army had “liberated most of the town’s districts”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said via WhatsApp that government forces “took full control” of Maarat Al Numan, the second largest town in Idlib province, after entering it backed by Russian air strikes.

The renewed fighting comes despite a January 12 ceasefire deal between Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides of the conflict. Turkey already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears millions more could soon cross the frontier.

Maarat Al Numan is located on the main highway in Idlib linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo in northern Syria.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said Turkish forces would retaliate “in the strongest way, without hesitation” against any attack on its observation posts in Idlib province by Assad’s forces.

Ankara established 12 observation posts under a September 2018 deal with Russia, to prevent any onslaught in Idlib. The city is home to some three million people, around half of whom have been displaced by violence in other areas. — Reuters/AFP

