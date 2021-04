MUSCAT: Dr Bassam al Khatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Sultanate, has affirmed that the Oman-Syria relations are based on deep-rooted historical foundations and have maintained their basic principles of respect, love, sincerity and non-intervention in the internal affairs of both countries.

In an interview with Oman News Agency, the Syrian ambassador said that the Sultanate is focused on the future through the Oman Vision 2040, consequently it is looking for partners who can contribute to the various aspects of this vision, noting that there are many Syrian medium term investors and many others are mulling investing in the Sultanate.

The ambassador said that during his visit to the Sultanate it was agreed to boost investments and trade exchange between the two brotherly countries, voicing his hope to see a qualitative development in investments noting that there are many well-versed Syrian academics and employees working for universities, colleges, establishments and projects in the Sultanate.

Regarding the Ramadhan atmosphere, the Syrian ambassador said that Syria is still preserving its ancient traditions and customs.

He added that the preparations for Ramadhan begins by preparing beverages from tamarind and rose water.

Readiness for the Eid begins in the middle of Ramadhan by preparing clothes and various types of Shami and Damascene sweets and foods.

The Ramadhan traditions in the Sultanate vary from one place to another and there are many cultures, the ambassador said adding that the more you come closer to the Omani society, the more you discover the Omani traditions in Ramadhan, some of which are similar to the Syrian culture.

— ONA