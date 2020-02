BEIRUT: More than 700,000 people have been displaced in north-western Syria since December due to an ongoing government offensive targeting the last rebel stronghold in the country, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“Since December 1, over 700,000 women, children and men have been displaced from their homes in north-west Syria,” David Swanson, a spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said.

“Many are fleeing in open trucks or by foot, often at night, in a desperate bid to escape detection. All this while night-time temperatures drop below zero,” David told reporters on Thursday.— dpa

