Syria calls for the lifting of sanctions amid virus outbreak

DAMASCUS: Syria called on the United States and the European Union on Thursday to lift their sanctions on Damascus and other countries amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Ministry said.

“The United States and the European Union continue to impose illegal unilateral restrictive measures on a number of countries, some of which suffer greatly from the outbreak of this virus,” a ministry official said, according to the official SANA news agency.

Syria called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of these sanctions and held Washington and its allies “responsible for every victim of the corona epidemic by obstructing efforts to confront this virus’’.

While no cases of the new coronavirus have officially been registered in Syria, the government decided to close all educational institutions for three weeks.

EGYPT TAKES STEPS

Egypt said on Thursday it would partially shutter restaurants, coffee shops, commercial centres and nightclubs in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a government decision, those places will close down from 7 pm (1700 GMT) until 6 am every day until March 31, Egyptian state television reported.

The decision will not apply to bakeries, grocery stores and delivery services, according to the broadcaster.

Previously, there were no specific times for the opening and closing of businesses in Egypt.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli also ordered sports and social clubs closed from 7 pm until 6 am until March 31 for the same reason, the government said on its official Facebook page.

Members of the government were on Thursday seen in images carried by Egyptian media undergoing tests for the coronavirus before a meeting in Cairo. They all tested negative, a government spokesman told private newspaper Al Watan. — dpa