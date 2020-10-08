Swiss Akanji tests positive for coronavirus, misses Spain game

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not join his team for the weekend’s Nations League match in Spain. The Swiss Football Federation (SFV) said on Thursday that Borussia Dortmund’s Akanji was in self-isolation, with no Covid-19 symptoms, after his test from the previous day returned positive.

The SFV said that all other tests were negative, including that of Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri who had earlier tested positive. It is now up to the ruling body UEFA to decide whether he can play on Saturday. — dpa

