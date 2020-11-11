Main 

Sweden, Mexico ambassadors to Oman present credentials copies

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Foreign Minister received a copy of credentials of Niclas Trouvé, ambassador-designate of Sweden to the Sultanate.

The foreign minister also received a copy of credentials of Anibal Toledo, ambassador-designate of Mexico to the Sultanate.

The foreign minister welcomed the two ambassadors wishing them success in performing their duties, and the Sultanate’s relationships with their countries more progress and development.

The meetings were attended by a number of officials from the foreign ministry — ONA

