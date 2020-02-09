Main 

Swarm of locusts in Muscat under control: Ministry

Oman Observer

Muscat: As swarms of locusts were reported across Muscat in areas such as Bausher, Al Khuwair, and Qurm on Saturday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in coordination with the Muscat Municipality managed to control them at some places.

With the use of some chemical pesticides, the situation was brought under in these places. “This is a swarm of locusts in transit during this period,” the ministry said.

https://www.omanobserver.om/swarms-of-locusts-land-across-muscat/

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5152 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fake news major threat to media

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Fake news major threat to media

TRA still evaluating bids for third telecom operator: STC

Oman Observer Comments Off on TRA still evaluating bids for third telecom operator: STC

Rating agencies unfair in assessment of Oman economy: Shura committee

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rating agencies unfair in assessment of Oman economy: Shura committee