Swarm of locusts in Muscat under control: Ministry

Muscat: As swarms of locusts were reported across Muscat in areas such as Bausher, Al Khuwair, and Qurm on Saturday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in coordination with the Muscat Municipality managed to control them at some places.

With the use of some chemical pesticides, the situation was brought under in these places. “This is a swarm of locusts in transit during this period,” the ministry said.