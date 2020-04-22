SV Pittie pledges jobs for dependents of frontline Omani health workers

SV Pittie Group, one of the leading global textile manufacturers of compact and carded yarn, has announced a value creation initiative in its response and as support to the Omani government and community in its continuing fight against COVID-19.

The company is offering priority in employment opportunities for the immediate relatives of all Omani health workers who are on the frontlines fighting the pandemic selflessly in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, and thereby keeping citizens and residents safe.

Announcing the initiative, Vinod Pittie, Chairman, said: “SVP Pittie Group expresses its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Committee dealing with COVID-19 under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. We are grateful for the actions taken by the Committee and the efforts taken by all Omani medical personnel in this continuing effort. As an expression of solidarity and gratitude, we are announcing this initiative that we believe will create long term value for the families of all those working tirelessly on the frontlines helping to securing the health and well-being of the wider public.”

“We will offer priority employment opportunities for the immediate relatives of Omani medical and support personnel who are engaged in the frontlines. Dependents of these remarkable individuals who are currently unemployed can apply for a position at SV Pittie Sohar Textiles company website or contact its officials to be considered on priority.”

SV Pittie Group is working together with the Government of Sultanate of Oman in setting up world-class textile facilities in Sohar and Salalah and thereby contributing to Oman Vision 2040, an ambitious plan of economic diversification in non-oil sectors. SV Pittie Sohar Textiles will see the establishment of an Integrated Textile Cluster, positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a global textile hub creating enormous job opportunities, empowering local entrepreneurship and creating a new industry sector. The company has already pledged employment to more than 1,000 Omani women with plans to employ more.

“We stand together with the Supreme Committee, the government and the people of Oman in this unprecedented and difficult time. While we pray for the situation to return to normal soon, we are inspired to do everything we can for those who put other lives ahead of theirs and are being role models for the community”, Pittie added.

Frontline Omani health workers are requested to contact the under-mentioned SVP personnel to benefit from this initiative: Neelima Vyas (email: neelima@pittie.com) and Yaqoub al Mamari (email: yaqoub@pittie.com)