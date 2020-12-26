Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors

The suspected Russian hackers behind the worst US cyberattack in years leveraged reseller access to Microsoft Corp services to penetrate targets that had no compromised network software from SolarWinds Corp.

While updates to SolarWinds’ Orion software was previously the only known point of entry, security company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc said hackers had won access to the vendor that sold it Office licenses and used that to try to read CrowdStrike’s email. It did not specifically identify the hackers as being the ones that compromised SolarWinds, but two people familiar with CrowdStrike’s investigation. — Reuters

Related