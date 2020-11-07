Survey to measure COVID-19 prevalence in governorates

MUSCAT: The fourth and final phase of the National Serological Survey for COVID-19, will begin today and lasts for five days, the Ministry of Health announced.

The National Serological Survey for COVID-19, conducted by the Ministry of Health, targets to measure the prevalence of COVID-19 in all governorates of the Sultanate as well as evaluate the infection level among asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.

The outcomes of the National Serological Survey are crucial for taking suitable decisions during the upcoming period which requires commitment by all society members to mitigate the anticipated impact of the disease.

The Ministry of Health stresses the importance to continue efforts and urges individuals to participate in the final phase of the national survey in order to achieve the desired goals that aim to benefit the community and the individuals.

VACCINE TRIALS

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s chief executive said its coronavirus vaccine candidate could be ready for use at the end of December, pending regulatory approval. “Regulatory authorities are working continuously with our data. If they are fast when we are ready, we can start vaccinating people in January, possibly at the end of December’’, chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter on Saturday.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with Oxford University in Britain to manufacture a possible coronavirus vaccine, tapped as one of the most promising in the race to find a cure for the pandemic.

“Perhaps we will never earn money from it (the vaccine), no one knows how often you’ll need to vaccinate’’, Soriot said. “If the vaccine is very effective and protects people for many years, and the disease disappears, then there is no market.” — Agencies

Related