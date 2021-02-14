Survey lists most sought after skills in GCC for 2021

MUSCAT, Feb 14 – Among the most sought after skills in GCC countries, including Oman for 2021, are sales manager (17 per cent), sales executive (16 per cent) and accountant (13 per cent). These positions emerged as the top roles that GCC employers are hiring for in the coming quarter, revealed a survey conducted recently by Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site and YouGov, global online market research company. Furthermore, most GCC employers are demanding good communication in English and Arabic (64 per cent) as well as good leadership skills (42 per cent) as top skills for their hires.

Released bi-annually, the Job Index survey is an in-depth study that aims to measure the job availability and hiring trends. It also identifies trends in the MENA job market and provides an understanding of required skill sets and qualifications in the region.

The outlook looks promising for job-seekers across the GCC region, as intention to hire in a year’s time is positive (68 per cent). Oil/ Gas/Petrochemicals (76 per cent), Advertising/Marketing/Public Relations (73 per cent) and Engineering/Design (72 per cent) demonstrated the highest intention of hiring in the

next one year across the MENA region.

Job-seekers will be pleased to know that hiring intention across many sectors is positive in the short-term as well, with top industries looking to hire new employees in the next three months are Advertising/Marketing/Public relations (70 per cent), Manufacturing (64 per cent) and Healthcare/ Medical Services (57 per cent).

Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com said: “The MENA region continues to evolve as the pandemic brings tremendous changes — affecting job opportunities for various industries and career levels. The Job Index gives us the opportunity to track, follow and communicate hiring trends and required skill sets, twice a year, so that job- seekers can plan and develop their skills accordingly and companies are able to attract top talent.”

The majority of GCC companies will be hiring entry level staff especially Junior Executives (49 per cent). Meanwhile, Sales Manager (17 per cent), Sales Executive (16 per cent) and Accountant (13 per cent) are the top roles employers in the GCC region are looking for.

Furthermore, nearly 4 in 10 (39 per cent) of survey respondents state that they are looking for candidates with managerial experience, while 31 per cent want candidates with sales and marketing experience and 29 per cent are searching for those with mid-level experience.

When it comes to skill sets, good communication skills in Arabic and English (64 per cent) are highly sought after, followed by good leadership skills (42 per cent) and being a team player (39 per cent).

In addition, Engineering (27 per cent), Business Management (26 per cent) and Commerce (17 per cent) are the most sought after academic qualifications amongst employers in the GCC region.

IT/Internet/E-commerce (29 per cent), Healthcare/Medical Services (28 per cent) are seen as the industries that attract or retain top talent across the GCC region, followed by Advertising/Marketing/Public Relations (27 per cent).