Sur to take on Al Nahda in HM Cup quarters

MUSCAT, Nov 18 – Defending champions Sur will meet Al Nahda in the quarterfinal round of the HM Cup football championship while eight-time winners Dhofar will take on Oman Club. The draw for the prestigious tournament took place at the Oman Football Association (OFA) headquarters at the Seeb Stadium on Monday. OFA Chairman Salim al Wahaibi picked the draw of lots in a ceremony all decked up on the occasion of the 49th National Day. Top officials from the OFA and tournament title sponsors Qatar National Bank were present. The draw pitted four times champions Al Oruba against Al Nasr. The draw secured the appearance of one of the first division league representatives to the semifinals as Ibri will take on Al Shabab.

From the quarterfinals, all the matches will be played as home and away matches. The first leg matches of this round will be played on December 8 and 9 while the away matches are scheduled to take place on December 24 and 25. In the last 16, Oman Club edged Nizwa 2-1, Sur knocked out current runners-up Fanja 3-1, Ibri beat Bahla 2-0 and Al Nahda defeated Al Suwaiq 3-2. Al Oruba got the better of Al Khabourah 2-1, Dhofar registered a narrow 1-0 win against Seeb, Al Nasr beat Saham in penalty shoot-out 4-3 after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Al Shabab got past Al Rustaq 2-1.