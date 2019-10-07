Sur to start title defence against Al Mudhaibi in HM Cup

Sur will commence their campaign at the prestigious His Majesty Cup football to defend their title with a match against Al Mudhaibi in the Round of 32 next month. The nine-time winners and the runners-up Fanja will take on Bidiya.

Eight-time winners Dhofar will take on Al Musannah in their opening round fixtures. Five-time winners Ahli Sidab, will face off Al Rustaq.

Seeb will take on Samayil, Al Khabourah meet Suhar, Qurayat host Al Shabab and Al Suwaiq take on Al Wusta. Neighbouring clubs Al Nasr and Salalah face off in Salalah while Oman Club and Bausher clash in the capital city. Muscat will meet Ibri, Mirbat play against Nizwa, Saham take on Al Bashayer and Al Oruba face off Majees in other matches of the Round of 32.

The Round of 32 and last 16 fixtures will be elimination rounds.

The draw ceremony was held at the W Hotel in Muscat under the auspices of HH Sayyid Dhe al Yazaen bin Haitham al Said, in the presence of Shaikh Salim Said al Wahaibi, Oman Football Association (OFA) chairman, top dignitaries and club officials on Monday.

The matches of Round of 32 will take place on November 1, 2 and 3 while last 16 round will be held on November 7 and 8. The first-leg matches of quarterfinal round will be played on December 8 and 9 while the second leg matches will be held on December 24 and 25. The first leg matches of semifinal matches will be organised on January 8, 2020 while the second leg will be on February 4. The final match of the coveted cup will be held on February 20.

The participated clubs in this edition of the HM Cup were divided into groups including Group One which included Omantel league clubs and ranked from 1 to 16. The second group which featured first division clubs were ranked from 17 to 32. All Omantel league clubs namely Dhofar, , Bahla, Al Nahdha, Al Nasr, Seeb, Fanja, Al Rusaq, Mirbat, Muscat, Al Suwaiq, Oman Club, Saham, Suhar and Al Oruba were included. In addition to that, 18 clubs of first division league also featured in the draw including Sur, Al Mudhaibi, Masirah, Ittihad, Qurayat, Nizwa, Al Bashayer, Samayil, Ibri, Bausher, Al Khabourah, Salalah, Ahli Sidab, Al Wusta, Majees, Al Musannah, Al Shabab and Bidiya.

HM Cup Round of 32 draw

Mirbat vs Nizwa, Bausher vs Oman Club, Saham vs Al Bashayer, Samail vs Seeb, Sur vs Al Mudhaibi, Al Khabourah vs Suhar, Al Nasr vs Salalah, Ahli Sidab vs Rustaq, Al Nahda vs Al Ittihad, Quriyat vs Al Shabab, Al Oruba vs Majees, Bidiya vs Fanja, Bahla vs Masirah, Musannah vs Dhofar, Al Suwaiq vs Al Wusta, Ibri vs Muscat.