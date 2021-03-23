Sur to celebrate Shaabaniya on Sunday

The Wilayat of Sur celebrates Shaabaniya Day next Sunday, which falls on the fourteenth of Shaaban every Hijri year. People adopted this habit from ancient times and passed it on from one generation to the other. Children are waiting for this day with passion and eagerness as this day resembles the day of Eid for them.

Families are preparing for the celebration in all respects, starting with preparing clothes, especially, Suri clothes, for boys and girls, applying henna on the hands and feet of girls, in addition to giving money and buying sweets for children.

In the early morning, the houses are prepared to receive children who pass by the homes of relatives and neighbours, while they wear the most beautiful clothes, chanting popular phrases such as: Give us Shaabaniya, and other phrases, and with a smile and a welcome they are received by the families who give them cash and candy.

Celebration of the Day of Shaabaniya in the wilayat has evolved and thrived over the years due to the support of civil society institutions, entities and companies that wanted to share the joy with the people — believing in reviving this tradition as the key identity of the wilayat practised since ancient times, an affair that brings joy and happiness to children, adding a smile to their faces.

The people of Sur affirm the importance of preserving the heritage gains from the customs and traditions that have been passed down through the generations and strengthening them through participation in various national and community events dealing with them as part of the legacy, which indicates the rootedness of its original history.

The day of Shaabaniya is one of the aspects of the intangible heritage that the children of Sur preserved. People stopped celebrating this occasion last year due to the pandemic and Suris wanted to align themselves with government effort to preserve the safety of society.

It is noteworthy that “Shaabaniya Day” is similar to the Day of “Qaranqasho” which is celebrated by most of the wilayats of the Sultanate in the middle of the blessed month of Ramadhan, and it is called “Graigaan” in most of the Arab Gulf states, and this reflects the depth of the common history between the GCC countries and their interdependence.