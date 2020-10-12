Sur Industrial city weighs new projects worth RO 1bn

Muscat: Sur Industrial City, part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), is currently evaluating project applications involving investments totaling in excess of RO 1 billion.

According to Eng Abdulqadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City, the list includes petrochemical, mining and technology-related ventures.

“We hope these projects will be localised in the coming period to contribute in creating promising job opportunities for the Omanis,” he stated.

The revelations during the visit of Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Commerce and Industry Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Sunday. Accompanied by Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, the Under-Secretary visited a number of industrial units at Sur Industrial City and interacted with the investors and business owners on topics related to the production processes, the companies’ requirements, and the support provided by Madayn to overcome the current challenges.

The Director-General stated that the total volume of investments at Sur Industrial City has surpassed RO 2.045 billion as of mid-2020, marking a growth rate of 0.67 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

“Moreover, the size of workforce at the industrial city increased to 4,111 noting an Omanisation rate of 49 per cent. The total number of localised projects touched 127 by mid-2020, and the total area of Sur Industrial City reached 36.1 million sqm, which makes it the largest industrial city in terms of its area.”

Al Balushi pointed out that Madayn is currently working on boosting the quality of investment environment in Sur Industrial City. A package of investment opportunities was announced to be developed by the private sector, which include the establishment of labour township, integrated engineering workshop, facility building, and shipyard complex. “We hope these projects will contribute in providing support services to the companies and factories operating in the industrial city,” he pointed out.

A tender has also been floated for the project of developing cluster of Small and Medium Enterprises at a total cost of more than RO12.5 million. The project includes developing an area of 2 million sqm that includes construction of roads and provision of all basic services. The implementation period of this project is estimated to reach 18 months.