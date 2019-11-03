Sur Industrial City to host ‘Made in Oman’ expo

MUSCAT, NOV 3 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), represented by Sur Industrial City, is all set to organise ‘Made in Oman’ Exhibition next week under the auspices of Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board. The two-day exhibition, which will be held at Sur City Walk, is part of celebrations marking Oman’s 49th National Day.

Companies and factories based at Sur Industrial City will take part at the event to introduce the visitors to a variety of products and services. The showcased products will comprise gas and petrochemicals products, fish, mineral water bottling and purification, cement, ceramic and marble products, boat industries, fiberglass, and wooden furniture in addition to other products. A number of government bodies related to SMEs’ support will also participate in the exhibition.

Madayn’s Made in Oman Campaign and its associated exhibitions aim at engendering national pride; encouraging consumers both individuals and organisations to choose locally manufactured products and services; underscoring the competent capabilities of the Omani products to compete locally and internationally; and emphasising the importance of buying Omani products and its direct contribution to the national economy.

Sur Industrial City currently has more than 138 projects representing various sectors with an investment volume touching RO 1.5 billion. Sur Industrial City is making constant efforts in order to attract more investments and provide job opportunities for the nationals in the coming period.

