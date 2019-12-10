Sur Industrial City to build SME clusters

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – Sur Industrial City – part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) – has floated a tender for the development of clusters for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at a cost of around RO 10 million. The project is one of several initiatives to help boost investment into the industrial park, said Mubarak bin Salim al Ghailani, Director of Administration at Sur Industrial City. The clusters will be designed to address challenges currently being faced by SMEs in Sur, he noted. Also on the anvil is a plan for a jetty at Sur – an initiative will enhance the industrial park’s appeal to investors, he said.

Sur Industrial City will also see the activation of Masar Investment Window by the second quarter of next year, which will eventually facilitate the transactions made by the investors. A number of investment opportunities will also be offered with the aim of providing various support services to the investors. These include the establishment of an integrated maintenance centre to serve vehicles and trucks, as well as a project that provides residential services for the employees of companies and some investment opportunities related to health, entertainment, hotel and other services.