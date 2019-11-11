Sur Industrial City launches ‘Made in Oman’ exhibition

MUSCAT, NOV 11 – The ‘Made in Oman’ exhibition, organised by Sur Industrial City, opened on Monday at Sur City Walk under the auspices of Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board. The two-day exhibition features products and services of 40 companies and factories in addition to the participation of a number of government bodies. Eng Abdulqadir bin Salim al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City, stated that this is the exhibition comes along the lines of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day celebrations and it features a variety of Omani products under one roof.

Companies and factories based at Sur Industrial City are taking part at the exhibition to introduce the visitors to a variety of products and services, which comprise gas and petrochemicals products, fish, mineral water bottling and purification, cement, ceramic and marble products, boat industries, fibreglass, and wooden furniture in addition to other products. A number of government bodies related to SMEs’ support are participating at the exhibition including Al Raffd Fund and Riyada.

Al Balushi added that Sur Industrial City currently embraces more than 138 projects representing various sectors. “The workforce in the industrial city has reached 2,931 with an Omanisation rate touching 50 per cent and an investment volume amounting to RO 2 billion. Sur Industrial City is making significant efforts to provide all necessary elements to attract more investments and provide job opportunities for the citizens,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Hamood al Balushi, Director of Omani Products Department at Madayn, commented that this exhibition comes in line with the ongoing cooperation between Madayn and commercial centres in the Sultanate to promote Omani products in various platforms.

The series of Omani Products’ Exhibitions come under Madayn’s Made in Oman Campaign, which aim at emphasising on engendering national pride; encouraging consumers both individuals and organisations to choose locally manufactured products and services; underscoring the competent capabilities of the Omani products to compete locally and internationally; and emphasising the importance of buying Omani products and its direct contribution to the national economy.