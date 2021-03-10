Local Main 

Supreme National Committee reviews final report of e-census

Muscat: The Supreme National Committee for E-Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2020 on Wednesday held its meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, at the general Diwan of the Ministry of Interior.
With the aim of raising the quality of administrative records and setting statistical bases, the committee has reviewed the final report of the electronic census project 2020.
The report highlighted the technical aspects related to the main phases of the project, and the methodologies used in it. 
The meeting stressed that the electronic data system and the electronic portal that enables users to obtain interactively the results of the census are among the useful outcomes of the project.

