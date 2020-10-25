Local 

Supreme National Committee of Census 2020 meets

Muscat: The Supreme National Committee of Electronic Census 2020 on Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The committee discussed tasks undertaken during the experimental stage of the E-census, which included preliminary information from a trial E-census.

The committee also viewed the electronic portal which hosts the E-census and allows quick access to information and statistical indicators of population, residence, and establishments by building a database of all related information in an electronic and updatable format where data can be merged in a collated statistical format.

The committee commended the efforts exerted in executing the program within the scheduled timeframe and to activate electronic linkage between the electronic census system and the departments dealing with the project.

So far, connectivity has been established between the portal and databases of a number of government departments, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Civil Status Directorate-General.  ONA

