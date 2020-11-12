Local 

Supreme military panel of GCC Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff meets

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the GCC Armed Forces on Thursday held a meeting via video-conferencing.
The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).
The meeting touched on topics pertaining to promoting the march of existing cooperation among GCC states in various military fields in preparation to submit these topics at the meeting of the Joint Defence Council of the GCC Ministers of Defence, scheduled to be held later. — ONA

You May Also Like

Kuwaiti business delegation to view opportunities in North Sharqiyah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kuwaiti business delegation to view opportunities in North Sharqiyah

Muscat University, Aston University awarded funding by British Council

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat University, Aston University awarded funding by British Council

Caution against men’s tendency to hide health issues

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Caution against men’s tendency to hide health issues