SC unveils new education schedule, start of school year on Nov 1

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, at the Education Ministry’s general diwan.

The Committee studied efforts exerted by the Ministry of Education towards the re-opening of schools for the school year (2020/2021) amid persisting Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic conditions.

The Committee reviewed all alternatives reached by the Education Ministry after exploring regional and international systems under similar circumstances. It also reviewed studies conducted by a number of international organisations after coordinating with various sectors concerned in the Sultanate and social institutions.

As part of the Committee’s keenness on safeguarding the safety of students and members of teaching and administrative staff, as well as all other individuals of society, the Committee decided the following:

The School Year for all students will begin on Sunday, the 1st of November 2020, while teaching staff and employees in associated jobs will join on Sunday, the 27th of September 2020, so that not less than 180 days of schooling can be achieved. Holidays for students, members of teaching staff and employees in associated jobs shall be arranged in a manner that fits with the new schedule. A system of ‘merged education’ shall be endorsed for all schools, which means students will attend some classes at their respective schools, while other lessons will be taught online in accordance with basic terms and regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Education in this regard.

May the Almighty Allah protect all people against all harm! –ONA