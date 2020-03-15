Supreme Committee second meeting bars entry to Oman, mandatory quarantine and ban on different gatherings

On Sunday evening, the Supreme Committee on Coronavirus management held its second meeting chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of the Interior, and attended by other ministers and representatives of coronavirus-related organisations.

During the said meeting, the Supreme Committee has decided on several key points to be effective on Tuesday, March 17. These are the decisions:

In line with precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, ROP said tourist and visit visas are no longer available until further notice. This does not include work, express and temporary work visas.

All residents in Oman are required to provide a PCR test to prove they are free of COVID-19 as a condition for entering the Sultanate. In addition, arriving travellers should undergo a 14-day quarantine.

No entry for non-Omanis into the Sultanate’s territories from all land, sea and air outlets, except for citizens of the GCC states.

Friday prayers will be stopped in all mosque all over the country.

Closure of all public parks.

All social gatherings and funeral attendance (paying respects) will be stopped.

Everyone coming to the Sultanate coming from various land, sea and air outlets, including the Omanis will be put in mandatory quarantine for 14-days.