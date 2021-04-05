Supreme Committee issues new decisions

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Monday decided to extend the closure of commercial activities in all governorates of the Sultanate while allowing movement of individuals and vehicles between 8 pm and 5 am with effect from Thursday April 8 till the morning of the first day of Ramadhan.

The committee decided to ban all commercial activities and movement of individuals and vehicles between 9 pm and 4 am during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Supreme Committee decided that Tarawih prayers won’t be held at mosques during Ramadhan.

Gatherings including mass iftars at mosques and collective activities won’t be allowed during Ramadhan.

Social, sports and cultural activities will be suspended during Ramadhan.

Entering the Sultanate will be restricted to Omani citizens and residence holders as from 12 noon on Thursday April 8.