Supreme Committee: Highlights of Minister of Health’s speech

Muscat: The highlights of the Seventh Press Conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, which was held on Thursday.

Some of the important points made by the Minister of Health as follows:

The number of newly registered cases is 322, (80) of which are citizens, and 242 are expatriates.

The overall number of registered cases in the Sultanate is (4,341).

The number of inpatients in the Sultanate is (96), 31 of which are in the intensive care unit, which unfortunately is lasting longer than expected.

The death rate is considered low with a percentage of 0.4 percent as the number of tests conducted in the Sultanate is 61,000.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, speaking at the weekly and the seventh press conference of the Supreme committee on Covid-19

Group Ramadan Iftars at the current time is a bad action and is not a charitable deed. We believe that reporting such gatherings is a national, religious, and humanitarian duty.

There is concern about the lack of commitment of some expatriates, as well as some companies and sponsors.

A person in a company was infected, and it was revealed that this person was staying with 70 employees in one building. After contacting the owner of the institution, he disclaimed his responsibility.

The Public Prosecution interfered with a poetic event held in one of the Wilayats and a number of organizers were seized, as well as a group Iftar.

The laws in force must be applied to deter those who cause the spread of the epidemic and those who do not adhere to precautionary instructions and procedures.

We assure everyone that the Supreme Committee is fully aware of the effects of this pandemic on the social, economic and health sectors and seeks balance in taking its decisions with the participation of representatives of all relevant sectors.

We are also fully aware of which extend the SMEs’ owners are affected by the closure which was not complete. Unfortunately, the longer the isolation period extends, the losses increase; however, if isolation is lifted before matters stabilize, the consequences will be severe.

It is necessary to focus on following the health instructions that will reduce the number of cases when opening commercial activities.

I would like to express my gratitude to our cadres working in the healthcare system and those affiliated to other sectors, especially the Royal Oman Police and the Sultan Armed Forces (SAF).

May 12 will be the International Nurses Day and therefor we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them. The year 2020 was designated by the World Health Organization to be the International Year of Nurse and the Midwife, and the Sultanate makes the entire decade for nursing and midwifery due to their significant community service and care.